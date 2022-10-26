Members of the Unison union held a picket at the Overton attraction today (Wednesday) as officials said the museum's pay offer was half the rate of inflation.

Unison said members had “no choice” but to strike and the action would run until Sunday, October 30.

The union's Wakefield branch secretary Sam Greenwood said 94.4 per cent of members, on a turnout of 87.8 per cent, voted in favour of action.

Workers on strike at the National Coal Mining Museum

He said: “Last week we attended what we believed would be pay negotiations with the employer but museum representatives merely restated that pay offer that had previously been made and stated they were not prepared to improve upon it.

"The museum is blaming a ‘pay cap’ that they state the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has imposed upon them but they have provided Unison with no evidence of this.

"Inflation is currently at 10 per cent and the museum’s offer is less than half of that.

"That means our members will struggle to cope with the cost of living crisis and some already rely on in-work benefits and wage supplements because their pay is so low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unison has conducted a statutory industrial action ballot and 94.4 per cent of members voted for strike action on an 87.7 per cent turnout.

"Members don’t want to go on strike but the museum is leaving them with no choice.”

At the picket today

In July this year the NCM retained its TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award for the 9th year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award is given only to the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide. The museum is ranked 11th nationally and 2nd in the North of England.

In the summer, grants totalling £117,000 from Wakefield Council’s Connecting Culture Grants were awarded to the NCM, The Hepworth Wakefield, and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

The cash was to fund innovative programmes for Wakefield families as well as people who have traditionally been less involved in art and culture.