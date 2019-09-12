New Aldi supermarket opens its doors this morning

The new Aldi supermarket has finally opened its doors in South Elmsall this morning.

The discount store is located at the old fire station site on Barnsley Road.

Olympic bronze medallist gymnast Sam Oldham cut the ribbon.

Store manager Jenny Cleaver said: “It’s a special day as we’re celebrating the opening of Aldi’s second store in the area and having Olympic hero, Sam Oldham, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Gymnast Sam added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”

Earlier this year, when the opening date was confirmed, South Elmsall councillor Steve Tulley said he hoped it would improve the town for shoppers and other businesses.

He said: “It will make use of land that’s underused and I hope it’s a roaring success.

“It could improve footfall for the rest of the town and feed into other work that’s going on to help businesses.

“As a discount store it will suit people in this part of the world as we’re not all blessed with the best wages.”

Coun Tulley hopes the new store will draw shoppers and footfall into the town.

In July the town welcomed new coffee, gin and prosecco cafe The Coffee Club into town.

Coun Tulley said it showed signs of a resurgence for South Elmsall alongside the Aldi store.

Plans for store were first announced in 2015.

The chain was first granted planning permission in 2016 but the project was delayed.