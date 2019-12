A fresh attempt will be made to build homes on the site of a former social club.

Plans have been submitted to build four homes on the site of the old Maestro Club off Bradley Avenue, Castleford.

Several applications have been made to demolish and build on the site over the years. In early 2006 plans were withdrawn for demolition, while 15 flats on the site were proposed and then again withdrawn in 2007.

Ten flats were proposed in 2008, but were rejected and an appeal was then turned down.