New brands destined for Castleford's Junction 32 Outlet Centre

Retailers Radley and Jones Bootmaker are coming to Castleford’s Junction 32 shopping centre this year.

Darren Winter, centre manager at Junction 32 said: “These new additions to the outlet have been well received by shoppers and they have helped support us in our ambition to be fully occupied by Christmas.”

The centre has just celebrated its 20th birthday. It is already home to a number of outlet stores, including Trespass, Jack Wills, Nike, HMV and New Balance.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the centre will be revamped in the new year.