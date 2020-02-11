New development in South Kirkby to create up to 115 jobs

A new commercial space that could create up to 115 jobs in South Kirkby has been given a £2.7m funding boost.

The funding will enable further development in the area, which is a part of the LEP’s Enterprise Zones.

It has the potential to host up to 115 jobs and will include a total of four new units.

The first three units are being built and due for completion in March 2021.

The funding, from Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), is delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1bn package of government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across the Leeds City Region.

Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council said: “This is fantastic news for the next stage of South Kirkby’s development.

“Since the enterprise zone was launched it has been a great success, providing jobs and opportunities for business growth in our district and will continue to play an important role in supporting our local, district and regional economies.”

Chris Marshall, of Marshall Commercial Development Projects, said: “Marshall Construction is very pleased to be involved with the development on this industrial park on which construction is due to commence early March.

“We would like to thank the Combined Authority and Wakefield Council for their support on this project which hopefully will create many new jobs over the next few years, both in the new units and also the construction on site.”