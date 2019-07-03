New Jack's store for Wakefield is welcomed, but we need 'more real shops' - you have your say

News that Wakefield will soon we seeing a new Tesco discout store, Jack's, has been welcomed by the majority of our city's shoppers, but there is still a call for even more shops opening in the area.

Supermarket giant Tesco revealed plans to open the tenth branch of their discount store, Jack’s, in Wakefield, last week.

Wren Kitchens also hope to open a shop at the unit on Westgate Retail Park.

A number of applications have been made to the council in recent weeks regarding the former Toys R Us unit on Ings Road. The former Toys R Us unit has remained empty since the store closed last April.

Tesco have also applied for a licence to sell alcohol from the new branch.

Reacting to the news on our Facebook page, readers were mostly positive.

Christopher Hudson said: "Good for a few jobs but we have loads of Aldis, Icelands, Morrisons, Asda's, Sainsburys and Lidls to keep us fed. Only so much money to go around so may the best stores win."

Melissa Whiting said: "Would be nice to have a Tesco but I just feel we are lacking in toy stores now Toys R Us has gone. So I would say toy store."

Rams Strelczenie added: "Discount shops and Wakefield go hand in glove these days, not like the 1980s when it was a thriving city."

Anne Body: "Definitely need a Tesco in the city, but I doubt the road system would cope in this location, it's already back-to-back most days during rush hour. Also the parking at this site definitely wouldn't be enough for a large supermarket. The entire site would need to go just to accommodate one store."

Amie Louise Mills said: "Glad something is finally taking over it. Never heard of Jack's, hope it's good, although it's a shame it isn't going to be a big Tesco. Could do with a big Tesco."

Julie Butterfield said: "Take a look at Doncaster market, great social area wouldn't take much to do the same to Wakefield market. Better than being left empty."

Tomsk Womble added: "Excellent news for job market. just a shame they can't convert/join some empty shops in town centre to encourage visitors/customers."

Rory Robinson: "It's not even a proper Tesco, it just shows what Tesco thinks of Wakefield!"

Alison Watkins said: "Was looking forward to Tesco, but not Jack’s."

