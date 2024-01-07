Here are 14 job openings that have become available in Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, as we enter 2024, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a packing operative for Haribo at their Castleford-based factory, a store manager apprentice at Aldi or a healthcare assistant at the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career to kick off the new year.

Aldi - Store Management Apprentice £7.74 - £11.13 an hour - Fixed term contract. The ideal candidate will need GCSEs in Maths and English, grade 4 and above (minimum grade C or equivalent) to be able to undertake the Apprenticeship.

Iceland - Retail Assistant: Online Picker £9.50 - £10.42 an hour - Part-time. The essential criteria for this role includes work with efficiency, accuracy and pace, taking pride in your work, having a positive can-do attitude and the ideal candidate must be highly flexible to work unsociable shifts.

Haribo UK - Production Operative £25,490.92 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in Food Manufacturing or wider manufacturing, awareness and knowledge of Health & Safety/ Food Hygiene standards and a good level of verbal and written communication skills.