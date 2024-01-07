Here are 14 job openings that have become available in Pontefract and Castleford this week.
From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, as we enter 2024, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a packing operative for Haribo at their Castleford-based factory, a store manager apprentice at Aldi or a healthcare assistant at the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career to kick off the new year.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Aldi - Store Management Apprentice
£7.74 - £11.13 an hour - Fixed term contract. The ideal candidate will need GCSEs in Maths and English, grade 4 and above (minimum grade C or equivalent) to be able to undertake the Apprenticeship. Photo: Google Maps
2. Iceland - Retail Assistant: Online Picker
£9.50 - £10.42 an hour - Part-time. The essential criteria for this role includes work with efficiency, accuracy and pace, taking pride in your work, having a positive can-do attitude
and the ideal candidate must be highly flexible to work unsociable shifts. Photo: Google Maps
3. Haribo UK - Production Operative
£25,490.92 a year - Full-time. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in Food Manufacturing or wider manufacturing, awareness and knowledge of Health & Safety/ Food Hygiene standards and a good level of verbal and written communication skills. Photo: Google Maps
4. UYR Limited - HP Digital Press Operative
£30,000 - £35,000 a year - Full-time. Working under general direction from the Production Manager and working closely with other team members, the ideal candidate will be contributing to company quality and service commitments by operating and maintaining our digital presses. Photo: Google Maps