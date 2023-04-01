The Magnet at Cross Lane welcomed customers back yesterday (March 31) after undergoing a major transformation to give a new, modern look to the refurbished 19th century hostelry.

Claire Bower and Andrew Still have returned to run the new-look Magnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire grew up at the Magnet as her family previously ran the pub and she helped out behind the bar until her mother passed the pub on.

The Magnet at Lupset has reopened with Claire Bower and Andrew Still at the helm.

She was also a regular customer when she was not working there, and alongside Andrew, the pair took over running the Magnet a year ago.

“We are so excited to reopen the doors and show off the Magnet's wonderful new look to everyone in Wakefield,” said Claire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The investment has truly transformed the venue and its offering, and Andrew and I are in love with it.”

The transformation includes new fixtures and fittings as well as a new pool table and darts board. Several HD TV screens have also been installed to boost the Magnet’s new attraction of live sports throughout the week.

To celebrate the reopening, the Magnet will be holding a launch party over the Easter holiday weekend.

The large beer garden has also seen some changes made including more seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment by the Craft Union Pub Company will also see a new drinks menu.

“The Magnet has been a huge part of my life and I am thrilled to be a part of this new chapter with Andrew. The pub definitely has a new lease of life, and we cannot wait for our customers old and new to enjoy everything we have to offer.

"We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible for the launch weekend, it is going to be so much fun, and Andrew and I cannot wait to celebrate our brilliant pub with everyone,” she said.

Customers will get to enjoy a brand-new pool table and big TV screens as part of the changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the reopening, the Magnet will be holding a launch party over the Easter holiday weekend.

There will be lots going on throughout the weekend, kicking off with live music by Leon Pashley from 7.30pm on Thursday April 6, and karaoke and games on Friday from 7pm.

Saturday will be the night for a big party, with a 1980s theme, stilt walkers and a fire-breather.

Finally, on Easter Sunday, there will be an egg hunt for families to come along to, and karaoke later in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment will also see a new extensive drinks menu, which will feature cask ales and local beers rotated frequently.