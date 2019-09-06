New manager takes over Wakefield business group with the aim of making the city centre attract more visitors

A new manager has taken over Wakefield BID – the collective of businesses working together to improve the city centre.

Tom Zane-Black has moved from a similar role in the London Borough of Bromley to take on the task of making Wakefield more attractive to visitors.

Thomas said: “I’m really excited and privileged to join the team at Wakefield BID and help promote this wonderful city centre.

“I would like Wakefield BID to introduce exciting and stimulating events to attract visitors and entertain those who work in the city – encouraging them to not only enjoy our events, but also the fantastic restaurants and cafes and wealth of venues in the night time economy sector.”

Before his role in Bromley, Thomas ran his own events business working primarily with shopping centres in the south east of England.

Ideas mooted for Wakefield city centre include combining the different Christmas lights switch-ons in the city centre as of next December.

Events held in temporarily pedestrianised streets are also something the organisation will work on.

Graham Howarth, chairman of Wakefield BID, said: “Tom not only brings with him a wealth of talent and experience, but a new viewpoint and passion to deliver our business plan in the most impactful, creative way possible.

“Wakefield BID goes back to the vote by businesses in 2022, so now is the time to build on the good foundations and really ramp things up so businesses and visitors can directly see the impact we’ve had.”

Tom replaces former BID manager, Elizabeth Murphy, who has left Wakefield for Harrogate.

BID has worked with other organisations – such at the council, businesses or arts groups – to on events including Wakefield Restaurant Week, the Festival of the Moon and Wakefield Trinity Scrumday.

It is independent of Wakefield Council and is an independent company led by a board from the local business community.