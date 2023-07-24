New music and sports bar becomes latest addition to Pontefract's social scene

The Northern Social, once The Ambience on Sessions House Yard, opened at the weekend by Tiffany Jeffery and husband Carl, who already own the town’s Mad Ox bar.

Tiffany said: "I was a midwife, but gave it up to open the Mad Ox and Carl, who is a professional sign fitter, is hoping to join the bar full time when we're up and running."

The venue is split into two, with one side offering a sports bar and the other a music venue, which will see live bands and musicians entertaining regularly.

Tiffany said: "We felt as though there wasn't really a sports bar in the area, so thought we'd bring three large TVs showing Sky Sports, two pool tables, two dart boards and we're going to be installing a golf simulator.

"On the other side we've created a music hall, which will be multifunctional. We're hoping to have lives bands, theatre productions, hire it out for parties.

"Basically, it's there to be used!"