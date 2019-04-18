New plans unveiled as bosses admit J32 village is ‘under performing’

Long-term plans have been set out by Castleford shopping village J32 for a ‘modernisation’ of the complex, admitting it is currently under performing.

The three-part blueprint includes external alterations with additional landscaping and provide a greater link between the shopping village and neighbouring Xscape.

The plans also show an intention to demolish the external golf course in its central square.

Landsec, which owns the site along with neighbouring Xscape, says that J32 needs to be competing with the likes of the successful McArthur Glen Outlet Centre in Selby.

A statement with the plans reads: “J32 is under performing against its potential.

“There are significant opportunities to enhance this role and attract a winder market of customers.”

“J32 has been operational for several years and is in need of investment and modernisation.

“The adventure golf facility is under performing and infrequently used, with the indoor crazy golf outlet at Xscape being preferred.

“It is important to keep the outlet centre fresh and current due to dynamic shifts in the wider retail market.

“Collectively, the proposed applications will refurbish and enhance J32, and significantly improve its connectivity with Xscape.

“The current pedestrian link between J32 and Xscape is unattractive, not-clearly identifiable and does little to attract pedestrian links between the two.”

Landsec acquired J32 in 2017, three years after taking over Xscape.