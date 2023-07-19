New Poundland to open up in Pontefract centre in former Poundstretcher Unit

The new shop is currently in the early stages of development but will be within Baileygate Retail Park in the former Poundstretcher Unit.

The popular shop will sell a variety of items including pet, entertainment, food, greetings cards, make up, appliances and toys – all at a low price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Poundland said: “We’re pleased to confirm we are opening a new store in Pontefract

Poundland is set to open a new store at South Baileygate Retail Park in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees

"It will be on of our ‘destination’ stores like the Poundland we recently opened in Rotherham.

"That means it will have the best and most up-to-date ranges in any Poundland.”

The ‘destination’ Rotherham store is popular amongst locals and has extra-wide aisles and sell fresh, chilled and frozen food, beer, wines and spririts and clothing and homeware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad