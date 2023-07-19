News you can trust since 1852
New Poundland to open up in Pontefract centre in former Poundstretcher Unit

A brand new ‘destination’ Poundland shop has been confirmed for the district’s centre.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The new shop is currently in the early stages of development but will be within Baileygate Retail Park in the former Poundstretcher Unit.

The popular shop will sell a variety of items including pet, entertainment, food, greetings cards, make up, appliances and toys – all at a low price.

A spokesperson from Poundland said: “We’re pleased to confirm we are opening a new store in Pontefract

Poundland is set to open a new store at South Baileygate Retail Park in Pontefract. Picture Scott MerryleesPoundland is set to open a new store at South Baileygate Retail Park in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees
"It will be on of our ‘destination’ stores like the Poundland we recently opened in Rotherham.

"That means it will have the best and most up-to-date ranges in any Poundland.”

The ‘destination’ Rotherham store is popular amongst locals and has extra-wide aisles and sell fresh, chilled and frozen food, beer, wines and spririts and clothing and homeware.

The opening date for the Pontefract shop is set to be announced later this year.

