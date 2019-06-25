'New South Elmsall Aldi store will help revamp town'

A new Aldi store set to be built in South Elmsall could play a key role in regenerating the town's market and high street.

South Elmsall councillor Steve Tulley said he was looking forward to the opening of the new store later this year and hoped it would improve the town for shoppers and traders.

He said: "It will make use of land that's underused and I hope it's a roaring success.

"It could improve footfall for the rest of the town and feed into other work that's going on to help businesses.

"As a discount store it will suit people in this part of the world as we're not all blessed with the best wages."

And another Aldi store is due to open in Rothwell on July 4.

Earlier this year, discount supermarket chain confirmed in a tweet to a customer that September 12 was the opening date for the new South Elmsall store at the site of the old fire station on Barnsley Road.

The chain was given planning permission in 2016 and plans were welcomed with the prospect of bringing 40 new jobs and a greater retail choice.

The project was beset with delays and initial forecasts that the store would be open by summer 2017 were well wide of the mark. In 2017 Coun Tulley said Aldi expressed his frustration at delays with the project.

At the time, he said: “I’m disappointed it will be another year away but we are not going to starve in South Elmsall.”

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support to date. Once opened the store will create 40 local jobs and provide an anchor for the town centre.”