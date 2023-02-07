Wheldale Heights at Wheldon Road will support 24 adults living with complex needs, including those with acquired brain injuries, complex mental health needs, dementia and physical disabilities.

National care home provider, Exemplar Health Care, is now looking to recruit over 100 people for a variety of roles including health care assistants, registered nurses, physiotherapists and occupational therapists to work in the new centre .

Upon joining the team, new employees will have access to a variety of training programmes including in-house apprenticeships and qualifications such as CPD certified training in people management, talent management and leadership and management programmes.

Wheldale Heights, Castleford. will be Exemplar Health Care’s eighth care home in West Yorkshire, will open this Spring.

Claire Heaton, Wheldale Heights home manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new home in Castleford, bringing over 100 jobs to the local area.

“Our nurse to health care assistant ratio is amongst the best in the UK, with an average of six health care assistants to every nurse, on each of our units. This means that you will have sufficient time to make a real difference to the lives of those in your care.

“With excellent career development, this is an exciting opportunity to join a brand-new team and help shape the culture and success of the home.”

The firm, which runs a care home at Bennett Court, Pontefract, is also planning new centres in places including Stockport and Warrington in 2023/24.