New Turkish restaurant opens in The Ridings as part of shopping centre's huge refurbishment
AYA Turkish Bar and Grill officially opened their doors to the public on December 10.
The new Wakefield restaurant, located in The Ridings’ Kirkgate entrance, aims to bring a taste of the Middle East to West Yorkshire with the menu including slow-cooked lamb to Mediterranean salads.
A spokesperson for AYA, said: “Our journey began with a dream to share the warmth, hospitality, and exquisite flavors of Turkey with the local community.
"Our dedicated team of chefs, with roots deeply entrenched in Turkish culinary traditions, painstakingly crafts each dish to perfection.
“We source the finest ingredients and spices to ensure that each bite transports you to the bustling streets of Istanbul or the serene shores of the Mediterranean.
“At Aya, we believe that food is not just sustenance; it's an experience. Our restaurant is designed to immerse you in the culture and ambiance of Turkey."
The new restaurant is part of The Ridings’ current redevelopment, after it was bought by Leeds-based property developer, Zahid Iqbal earlier this year.
The redevelopment includes the opening of numerous businesses, including AYA, updating the aesthetic, launching an indoor park and knocking down part of the lower mall to create an outdoor area.
Craig Higgins, Head of Marketing at The Ridings, said: “We are delighted to welcome AYA to the family, this is the second restaurant to open in Kirkgate in as many weeks, kickstarting our development of our lower mall and Kirkgate, with more new business to come.”