Next could move to South Elmsall by next autumn after warehouse closure confirmed

High street chain Next’s warehouse operations could be moved to South Elmsall within a year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm is set to close a warehouse in Bradford warehouse on Toftshaw Lane and some roles are set to move.

A Next spokesperson said: “It is with sadness that we announce the proposed closure of our warehouse at Toftshaw Lane in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We anticipate the closure will take place in around 9 months time, between the beginning of August and end of September 2024.

Next stock image

“We anticipate that we will have sufficient vacancies to accommodate everyone who would like to relocate to employment at our other sites.

However, we also recognise that some employees will be unable to relocate and their role may become redundant."

Next said the move would allow it to enhance service to customers by improving stock availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the Bradford location was in need of significant investment.

The spokesperson added: This has not been an easy decision, and we appreciate this announcement will be difficult for our team at Toftshaw as there are people across the site who have worked for us for many years.

"We would like to thank everyone in advance for their usual dedication and support as we work together over the following months to ensure as smooth a transition as possible, but also, so that everyone on site receives the relevant help and assistance in finding alternative employment either within or outside of Next.”

Retail and distribution trade union Usdaw will consult with the retailer over the future of its Bradford warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Todd, Usdaw national officer, said: "Myself and Usdaw reps will now enter into meaningful consultation talks, where we will have the opportunity to look at the company’s business case.

“Our priorities are to secure the best available deal for those impacted by these proposals and keep as many staff as possible employed within the business and where necessary support members securing alternative employment.

"In the meantime, we are providing our members with the support, advice and representation they need at this difficult time.”

It is understood that 780 logistics staff within the Toftshaw site are affected.