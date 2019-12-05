Next plans to build new £125m warehouse in Wakefield, creating 1,000 jobs

Retail giant Next has submitted plans for a new £125m warehouse in Yorkshire which would create over 1,000 jobs.

Retail giant Next has submitted a planning application to build a new warehouse in Yorkshire. Picture: pHp Architects

It is seeking permission for a 777,000 sq ft warehouse south of Field Lane in South Elmsall to meet the needs of its growing online operation.

Figures for the year to October 26, showed Next’s online sales were up 11.1 per cent.

Next currently occupies an existing distribution and warehouse complex on Elmsall Way, immediately north of the proposed site.

The complex employs 3,000 people and is operating at capacity.

The proposed new warehouse would link to the existing site via a new two-level bridge. One level used by staff and the other for automated racking systems.

The planning application, supported by Q+A Planning and pHp Architects, includes 47 HGV loading bays and road infrastructure works.

The proposed development, which is on predominantly open farmland next to an industrial estate, represents a capital investment £125m.

It will provide about 1,100 new jobs, including construction jobs. More than half will be net additional roles.

Jobs include positions in IT and software engineering, and the maintenance of advanced automated stock management and control systems, as well as warehouse operatives and management.

It could also generate an estimated gross value added (GVA) to the economy of more than £46m per annum.

A planning document submitted as part of the application said: “The ability to expand at South Elmsall will be key to ensuring that the existing operations remain central to Next’s distribution and logistics strategy in future, and will help to avoid the need to ‘re-focus’ existing activities and new investment to locations...outside Yorkshire.”