Halloween heroes at Panther hosted haunting high jinks to help raise vital funds for the logistics company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall UK Children’s Charity.

Members of the Panther team donned devilishly daring fancy dress outfits in a bid to raise more money on the day.

Gary McKelvey, Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled our Halloween event has helped to raise more than £5,000 for Over The Wall. Panther’s passionate about supporting its corporate charity and this latest fundraiser is one of the many ways we will continue to raise money for the charity’s vital work.”

Normanton firm's spooktacular events raise thousands for children's charity Over the Wall

The successful spooky event raised £2,524 which was doubled following Panther’s pledge to match every penny raised for the charity by company colleagues, taking the overall total to £5,048.

Over The Wall provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK.

Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

Stephanie Wilcox, who helped organise the ‘fangtastic’ fundraiser with Georgina Stubbs, said: “We had so many great prizes donated for our charity raffle and tombola. We initially set ourselves a target to raise £1,000 but soon surpassed that total. It’s fantastic that all the money raised is matched by Panther pound for pound, which will help make such a massive difference for such a great cause.”

