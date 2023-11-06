Normanton golfer among West Yorkshire achievers honoured at Yorkshire Air Ambulance's awards evening

A Normanton golfing fundraiser is among the winners of the Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s annual recognition awards.

The winners were announced at an awards evening celebrating businesses, fundraisers and volunteers from across the district who have played a key role in raising vital funds for the life-saving independent charity.

Among the winners was Normanton-based golfer Andy Sellars, and his employer Barclays, who received the Corporates Award.

2010 B2 World Blind Golf Champion Andy has supported Yorkshire Air Ambulance since 2019 with his annual golf day at Normanton Golf Club.

Andy Sellars won Yorkshire Air Ambulance's Corporates Award.

Andy competes alongside his guide, Martyn Wright and during his golf days, invites his network to come and try to beat him at a round of golf.

He charges a £10 penalty on the day for any player who fails to beat him.

Over the years, with the help of matched funding from Barclays, he has raised £67,000 for the charity.

Vickie Cowan, Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s regional fundraising manager for South and West Yorkshire, shared her delight about recognising the outstanding fundraising successes.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott was presented with The Chairman's Award and Peter Sunderland, the former YAA Chairman, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

She said: "We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional contributions in West Yorkshire.

"It is heartwarming to witness the dedication and determination of our community in supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance's vital mission.

"This evening is dedicated to these outstanding individuals and organisations, and I couldn't be more pleased to honour their incredible work."

The full list of winners from West Yorkshire were:

Volunteers Award: Helen Murray Sharpe (Leeds)

Community Groups Award: Huddersfield Tractor Fest

Individual & Supporter Organisations Award: Jo Heywood at Gaping Goose (Garforth) and Martin and Janet Thornton (Huddersfield)

Corporates Award: Andy Sellars – Barclay’s Golf Day

Other recipients included Huddersfield-based Shepley Spring, who received the Outstanding Partnership Award, and Peter Sunderland, the former Yorkshire Air Ambulance chairman, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his 20 years of service to the charity.

The chairman's award was presented to former England cricket captain Sir Geoffrey Boycott and his wife Lady Rachael Boycott in acknowledgment of their contributions and support for the charity.