Normanton pub Junction Inn reopens after six-figure refurb

Junction Inn in Normanton is open once again following a £145,000 investment into the pub.

By Shawna Healey
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 2:00 pm

The popular pub has seen a complete overhaul to its interior.

The refurbishment has brought a whole new look to the venue with a fresh colour scheme, new carpets and new upholstery on all of the pub's furniture.

The pub has three new TVs added and the pool table has been re-clothed, and a new illuminated dartboard and gaming machines have been added.

Licensee of the Junction Inn, Grant Mander, said: “I’m really pleased to have reopened the doors of the Junction Inn following our fantastic refurbishment. The pub is looking great and our guests so far have barely recognised the interior since the changes.

"This pub really is the pillar of the local community and we really want to put on more and more events to bring in even more local people.

"If you haven’t already we’d love to see you down here and check out the changes we’ve made.”

Open everyday from 11am, the bar stocks quality beers, wines, and spirits with well-known local, national and international names.

The drinks menu also features a choice of interesting low and no-alcohol drinks too.

Further entertainment from the pub comes with it’s weekly Thursday karaoke nights, Friday and Saturday discos, as well as regular live music events which are as popular as ever with the regulars.

Junction Inn, Normanton is part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards.

