Normanton shop owner accused of ‘criminality’ refused permission to sell alcohol

Police and council chiefs objected to the plan after 50 packets of counterfeit cigarettes and 12 packets of rolling tobacco were seaized at Mini Food Market, Wakefield Road, on June 12 this year.

The operation was carried out after Aso Bakir Mamand applied to Wakefield Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol.

A licensing sub-committee meeting heard officers found the illicit goods under a display of crisps.

An application to sell alcohol at a Mini Food Market, on Wakefield Road, Normanton, has been refused by Wakefield Council.

A number of vapes above the legal limit nicotine were also seized.

Duncan Craig, representing Mamand, said his client was not at the store at the time.

The barrister said Mr Mamand had employed a member of staff to look after the shop and it was his first day working there.

He said: “The position is, my client knew nothing about these products.

“The member of staff was dismissed and is no longer working there.

“He feels absolutely let down by what happened and doesn’t think he can trust anyone.

“He has learnt a significant lesson from that.”

Mr Craig said Mr Mamand bought the shop in April this year and now intends to run it alone.

He added that his client is of good character and has never been trouble with the police before.

Mr Craig told the meeting: “We are here because of that visit on June 12.

“It is a matter for you to determine, on the balance of probabilities, whether you accept my client’s account.”

Mr Mamand sought permission to sell alcohol daily between 8am and 11pm.

The application included a range of measures to ensure licensing objectives are met such as operating a “challenge 25” age verification policy and installing CCTV cameras.

Paul Dean, a council licensing enforcement officer, and PC Toby Warden, a West Yorkshire Police licensing officer, submitted letters of objection.

Mr Dean’s objection stated: “This now leaves a concern that the operator is involved in criminality and if the premises had already been licensed to sell alcohol, would immediately be subjected to the review process.”

PC Warden said: “The grounds for the objection is the criminality that is taking place in store.

“It is hard to see how the applicant, who is already in control of the premises, can promote any of the licensing objectives whilst this activity is taking place.”

Reasons for the refusal, which were read out at the meeting, state: “The circumstances around the employment of a staff member are cause for great concern.

“On the first day, he was handed full control of the premises, illegal cigarettes were found and transactions were going through the till.