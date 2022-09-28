Joe Hodgson joins the BPI Auctions from his previous role at Fabricom after a successful career spanning 15 years in oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.

Peter Clouston will also join following a successful 30-year career of working with SME and corporate businesses up to CEO level.

Mr Clouston will focus on the development of the BPI industrial division, using his background in nuclear, renewable oils and energy.

Directors Joe Hodgson and Peter Clouston

The appointments mark a period of growth for the Wakefield-based auction platform, which has invested heavily in changing traditional auctions and offering best-in-class online service to both bidders and sellers.

Mr Hodgson said: “I’m excited to be taking on this role at BPI Auctions to develop the new Industrial Division within an energising business. I’m looking forward to creating new and maintaining existing clients”.

Mr Clouston added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fantastic team at BPI Auctions at such an exciting time for the business. The new industrial division is something new and completely different to anything in the market, and we can’t wait to unveil it to our customers, old and new”.

David Boulton, managing director at BPI Auctions, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Peter and Joe to the BPI Auctions team. Their vast experience in the offshore and energy industry will prove invaluable to the growth of our industrial division”.

