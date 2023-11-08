Oak and Pine by Design founder celebrates another milestone on his joinery journey from teenage apprentice to business owner
Daniel Fitzpatrick started his joinery journey in Halifax as a 16-year-old apprentice, working for a local business for six years.
During this time, he enjoyed the trade so much he decided to cement his passion for it and start his own company.
Oak and Pine by Design was established in January 2000 and since then the company has grown from strength to strength.
The success of his venture has astounded Daniel, who has carved out a name for himself as a creator of high quality kitchens, making items in his workshop before delivering them to customers.
Daniel's daughter, Ella, has followed in her father’s footsteps. She now works at Oak Kitchens and Oak and Pine By Design and runs the showroom on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.
Daniel said: “We are proud to call ourselves a family run company and celebrate our two year anniversary of getting the keys to our Leeds Road showroom.”
Daniel, who became a Master Craftsman after joining the Guild in 2016, has trained more than 30 apprentices during his career.
Since founding Oak and Pine by Design, he has started three more businesses: Spindles Woodturning in 2016, Beer Tap Handles in 2017, and then Double Dipper Paint Strippers.
Daniel has won multiple awards over the years, including one for his contribution to the regeneration of Halifax, as well as one from Kirklees College in recognition of providing work placement and apprenticeship opportunities for students.