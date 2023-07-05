Residents and a local councillor have voiced concerns over the scheme, with claims the area is already a magnet for street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

Wakefield Council has received an application for a premises licence on behalf of Family Food Stores Ltd.

If approved, alcohol could be sold from the grocery store, on Smawthorne Lane, from 8am to 11pm every day.

A Wakefield Council licensing sub-committee is to consider an application for an off-licence at premises on Smawthorne Lane, Castleford.

Documents submitted to the local authority state the premises would be covered by CCTV cameras during opening hours.

All spirits would be displayed and sold from behind the counter.

The proposal includes installing roller shutters at the front and rear of the premises, with windows fitted with security glass and bars.

The shop owners will also operate a ‘Challenge 25’ age policy.

One of the objectors includes Richard Forster, councillor for Castleford Central and Glasshoughton ward.

His objection states: “Only a couple of hundred yards along the street, Sainsbury’s sell alcohol until late.

“Residents are always complaining about the late-night rowdy behaviour relating to alcohol and have been asking for the sale to be restricted until 9pm.

“On Beancroft Road there are a further two shops selling alcohol, as do another couple of smaller shops on street corners close by.

“Furthermore, Asda and other major supermarkets are not that far away.

“In this area we have quite a problem with anti-social behaviour from residents of the high number of HMOs (houses of multiple occupation).”

An objection from a member of Smawthorne Welfare Action Team community group adds: “We deal constantly with excessive littering, a considerable amount of which consists of cans and bottles purchased locally and drunk in the park.

“Broken glass is a particular problem as bottles are often smashed rather than disposed of in bins, causing a danger to children playing and dogs being walked in the park.

“We can identify from our litter collections that these are cheap, locally purchased alcohol brands.

“The link between alcohol use and anti-social behaviour is well documented and, as a group, we frequently have to report vandalism, graffiti and assaults which take place in the park.

A third objection states: “Sainsbury’s do a very good job deterring the hardcore drinkers to stay away as they have problems with them shoplifting drunk.

“A small store would not have the staff to refuse them and the problem would become worse for residents.”