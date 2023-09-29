One of the oldest pubs in Wakefield and the place where highwayman John Nevison was arrested shuts down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Three Houses in Sandal is believed to be where highwayman John ‘Swift Nick’ Nevison was arrested in the 17th century.

He was reputedly caught at the Barnsley Road pub before his conviction and subsequent execution at York in 1685

The pub’s management posted on Facebook: “The Three Houses has been mine and Gareth’s for the past 4 1/2 years.

One of Wakefield's oldest pubs, The Three Houses, has closed. Picture Scott Merrylees

"We’ve met and made the most amazing people, friends and have had the best staff.

"Today we have decided to exit our contract early due to cost of living and utility bills crippling us.

"I’m very sorry it’s been quick. I’m working through the diary with Lynne to try sort all our booking out.

"Hopefully it won’t be closed long and back open to you all.

“Now it’s time to concentrate on my boys and family.

“We will miss you all and thank you for the past 4 1/2 years.”

In January 2013 The Three Houses was ravaged by a fire that gutted part of the bar, while historic documents were charred.

By June that year it reopened.

More than 100 customers posted comments to pay tribute on the pub’s Facebook page.

Steve Riley said: “Shocked and gutted to read this, even though we’ve only managed to call in a handful of times since we left the area.

"You guys made the place very special and it will never be the same without you. Sending love and best wishes.”

Carole Harrison said: “It's happening everywhere, everyone's habits have changed. So hard for many businesses. Gutted for you.”

Sandra Elliott said: “So sorry to hear your news. I can imagine running such an establishment isn’t easy, especially post-Covid.”

Sandal Post Office said: “So sorry to hear this Nina and Gareth. We know very well how difficult it is to keep a local business running in these economically harsh times, and we know you both put your heart and soul into that pub.”