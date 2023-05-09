News you can trust since 1852
Open a market stall for free: Budding Wakefield entrepreneurs given exciting opportunity

Wakefield Council is giving budding entrepreneurs the chance to open a market stall for free.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

Anyone over the age of 18, who has an idea for selling goods, a service or produce that is not currently available at one of the six outdoor markets in the district, can apply.

This exciting opportunity to try out market trading on three occasions is available now, and new stallholders can trade during the fortnight of the Love Your Local Markets (LYLM) campaign, which runs from Friday, May 12 until Saturday, May 27.

Wakefield Council’s markets team will be on hand with advice and support, to guide aspiring traders through the process.

The usual fees will be waived to encourage people to give trading a go and public liability insurance can also be provided, where necessary.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “If anyone has considered opening their own business then this offer is the ideal way to test the market and decide if there is a future in it.

“It is important for us to invest in our traders, current and future ones, as without them we do not have thriving markets that serve the needs of our communities.

“Markets play a vital role in our regeneration plan, which aims to get more businesses to open here and make the district a dynamic place to live and work. We are working on creating more opportunities for people to shop locally and enjoy entertainment and cultural activities on their doorstep.”

To apply, either through this initiative or long-term, contact the markets team on 01977 727196 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilWakefieldDenise Jeffery