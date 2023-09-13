Opening date announced for new Smyths Toys superstore in Wakefield
Smyths Toys superstore is taking shape ahead of opening in Wakefield next month.
By Kara McKune
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
The popular toy store will open in the former Bensons for Beds unit at Westgate Retail Park on October 19.
Smyths Toys announced its new Wakefield store earlier this year to positive responses from locals.
Interviews are currently taking place for staff, with a vast banner outside the store advertising the opening.