The store, on Park Road at the former Buzz Bingo hall, will open to shoppers at 8am.

The German-founded chain has created around 40 jobs for local residents and its new starters will be amongst the highest paid in the supermarket sector following the discounter’s wage increases last October.

It features an in-store bakery, customer toilets and 130 car parking spaces including disabled, parent and child spaces as well as rapid electric vehicle charging points.

The store will be open between 8am – 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Liam Schofield, said: “We have received overwhelming support from the local community and are therefore thrilled to be opening the doors to our new store.

"With people continuing to tighten their belts, we’re in the best possible position to help shoppers make big savings.

"Whether it is fresh produce, staple shopping list items or a must-have product from the Middle of Lidl, customers can be sure that they will be getting the best value when they shop at Lidl.”

From opening day, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers in the ‘Middle of Lidl’, including a Two Speed Hammer Drill PSBM for just £19.99, a Geometric Firepit for just £14.99, as well as a Crêpe Maker for just £12.99.

