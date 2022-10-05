The pub will open its doors on Wednesday, November 16 under new management.

The Lupset – found on Horbury Road – is still owned by Green King but is being operated by Mustard Pubs and overseen by local lad and general manager, Darren Trei.

The pub closed down in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but did not reopen when restrictions eased.

The Lupset on Horbury Road is set to open in mid-November.

Darren said: “We’re delighted to announce that the Lupset is set to officially open on November 16 and it is going to be a proper community pub.

"It is returning to its former glory and will be for the whole community and not just a lads’ pub.

“We will be doing a simple food menu but the pub is not going to be food-based. We will also be showing sports on the TV and serving real ale.

"We are really excited to get going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of what The Lupset will look when the renovations are complete.

Darren has worked in the pub trade for over 20 years and will be returning from Newcastle – after living there for three years – to run the new boozer, which will open after a complete interior refurbishment and paint job outside.

He added: “It is going to be great to see old friends again and meet new faces.

"In the run up to Christmas, it is going to be a nice little place for people to catch up with loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub will be advertising job vacancies on their Facebook page and Indeed in the coming weeks.