Ossett and Horbury business owners invited to apply for grants to restore historic shop fronts

Wakefield Council is offering grants of up to £10,000 to landlords and companies in Ossett and Horbury Conservation Areas to permanently enhance the traditional features of the shops and to help businesses to thrive by attracting people to these areas.

These grants will fund external works to shop fronts in eligible town centre streets - repairing or improving features, windows, upper floors and even painting walls in historic colours.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I am thrilled to announce this scheme as it will create a lasting legacy of investment into the area by preserving traditional buildings where people feel welcome and are excited to come, to look and shop.

Ossett Town Hall.

“Having the new and improved shop fronts also makes the town centres more appealing and encourages visitors to come into the district.

“Ossett and Horbury are investment priorities for the Council to champion to become destinations. This fantastic scheme will contribute towards helping local economies grow and creating more employment opportunities.”

Businesses can also apply for grants to pay for smaller changes to their shops such as replacing modern signs with traditional signage that is in keeping with the historic character of the area.

The Council’s Town Centre Regeneration Capital Programme (TCRCP) is providing the funding for these the grants.

Applications for grants open on September 30 for Horbury and on October 7 for Ossett.