Over 100 jobs created in Knottingley with £2.5m development plan for vulnerable adults

A support service for vulnerable adults has unveiled its £2.5million development in Knottingley.

Called Margaret's Close, the development will create 100 jobs.

Support service Millennium, which has been in business across Yorkshire for over 20 years and is based in Featherstone, offers supported living to people that may not have the opportunitey to experience community life and will support them to build new skills.

The service will be the first of its kind to offer supported houses with a fully skilled clinical and operations team on site; to offer additional support where required.

CEO at Millennium, Steven Clough, said: “This is going to be an amazing opportunity for people to learn new skills and it is our largest standalone new build development. It is a significant investment in the area, not just financially but socially too and will bring jobs to the area.

“The development stands out as it offers high quality, cost effective, individualised support that is aspirational and will help fulfil people’s lives.”

The high specification homes feature modern kitchens and bathrooms, and eco systems to ensure the environmental impact is reduced.

