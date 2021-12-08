Samantha Senior has bought and converted a former police station building known as The Brickhouse, in Ossett.

The venue, which stands at the junction between Prospect Road and Intake Lane in the town, was granted an alcohol licence by Wakefield Council on Wednesday.

Two neighbours had objected to the idea, having raised concerns about noise and disorder.

The venue was a former police station, pictured here in 2019.

But Ms Senior said she hoped the cafe would be an "addition" to the area and that it would revolve around food and "afternoon tea", rather than purely alcohol.

Speaking at a licensing hearing where the matter was decided, she said: "When I saw the building I thought it was an opportunity to restore what was a beautiful building.

"There’s no intention to cause any nuisance or noise.

"I want this to be an addition to the community.

"I’d like to invite everyone from the (nearby) maisonettes to come and acquaint themselves with the place and be reassured.

"I’d like for them to come in for tea and coffee.

"I don’t intend for there to be any loud music or disruption."

The former police station, which later became a youth club, has now laid empty for several years.

Ms Senior told the hearing that the building had attracted "drug paraphernalia" because it had been derelict for so long.

One of the objectors, Kim Moffatt, told the hearing that she was worried customer and staff parking outside would leave her unable to park her own car outside her home.

However, councillors told her that concern could't be taken into account because it is not considered a licensing issue.

The relaxation of planning laws meant the conversion did not need planning permission.

Ms Moffatt added though, that noise pollution was a "big concern" for her and that she was worried about the health of her elderly neighbours.

Addressing Ms Senior directly, she said: "You do say, Samantha, that the doors will be shut, but if customers are coming in across quite long hours every day during the week, it will have some effect.

"The doors are going to be open, people will be full of alcohol and chatting at all hours.

"I do believe you've got good intentions. All I can say is we'll see how it goes as far as noise pollution is concerned.

"I just want to come home from work, have somewhere to park, have a cuppa and see to my dogs before I have to go out to work again."