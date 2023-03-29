News you can trust since 1852
Pals open independent pet shop at Westgate, Wakefield

The perfect ‘op-paw-tunity’ to stock up for your furry friends is here as a new independent pet shop, Feathers & Tails opens its doors in Wakefield.

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The business, founded by animal lovers and best friends Lily-Rose Barnes, of Wakefield, and Cassy Hill, from Castleford, opened its doors on Westgate on Saturday March 25.

The shop caters for general pets including dogs, cats and rodents/small mammals but also stocks for for reptiles and birds.

Co-owner Lily said: "Our opening day was a success!

Lily Barnes and Cassy Coldwell-Hill have opened Feathers & Tails pet shop on Westgate. Picture Scott Merrylees
"It was so great to see so many people out to support our small business, we can only hope that this grows in time and we will become a regular staple within the community.

“We stock a wide range of bird and reptile products as well as unique items for dogs and cats!

"We are dog friendly - so come on down to pick your furry friend a treat!”

Feathers & Tails pet shop has officially opened at Westgate, Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees
