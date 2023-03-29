Pals open independent pet shop at Westgate, Wakefield
The perfect ‘op-paw-tunity’ to stock up for your furry friends is here as a new independent pet shop, Feathers & Tails opens its doors in Wakefield.
The business, founded by animal lovers and best friends Lily-Rose Barnes, of Wakefield, and Cassy Hill, from Castleford, opened its doors on Westgate on Saturday March 25.
The shop caters for general pets including dogs, cats and rodents/small mammals but also stocks for for reptiles and birds.
Co-owner Lily said: "Our opening day was a success!
"It was so great to see so many people out to support our small business, we can only hope that this grows in time and we will become a regular staple within the community.
“We stock a wide range of bird and reptile products as well as unique items for dogs and cats!
"We are dog friendly - so come on down to pick your furry friend a treat!”