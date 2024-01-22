Plan for new petrol station and coffee shop in Castleford is approved
The application, for land off Whistler Drive, includes a petrol filling station with kiosk store, a drive-thru coffee shop unit, jet washes, canopy and associated infrastructure.
The application received comments both for ans against by members of the public.
A total of 99 people contacted the council to object to the plan and 45 wrote in support.
Among those who objected, one resident said: “The road already gets congested at peak times and more so when there are traffic problems on the M62.
"This type of facility directly opposite a residential area could have a negative impact on safety for our children, our quality of life and a significant negative impact on the value of houses.”
Another said: “We all bought our houses being told this land would be a family pub, this is what we've been waiting for NOT a petrol station and a coffee shop."
One resident, who wrote in support of the application, said: “This will provide competition to the local filling stations, of which there are very few and will help to serve the nearby employment areas and leisure facilities.
“It is assumed that the filling station will have a convenience retail element, which again is a positive element, as there are limited offers locally, so this should help reduce some traffic, assuming people may prefer to call in on the way home, than making a longer dedi,cated, journey to a local supermarket for example.”
A statement provided by the developer says: “The proposed development aims to bring jobs, amenity, and access which will represent a positive contribution to the local area.
"The proposal will provide an additional level of amenity to this developing area of Castleford.
"The design of the site has been carefully considered to maximise space and circulation. The proposed buildings represent a high quality, modern clean aesthetic.
“Principles of sustainability have been incorporated including the materials, energy saving measures and site planting.
“On balance we consider that the development would not give rise to any unacceptable consequences for the environment, community or other public interest and will contribute positively to the local area.”