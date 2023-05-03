The proposals include installing solar panels on a parcel of land close to the river Calder and Horbury waste water treatment works, off Dudfleet Lane.

The 0.4 hectare site is owned and managed by Yorkshire Water.

A request for a screening over the project has been submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Downing Renewable Developments.

A screening opinion helps developers get an idea of how likely an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be needed before a formal application is submitted.

The document states: “Residential properties are unlikely to have a direct line of sight to the development, and as such no significant change to residential views is anticipated.

“Users of the footpath running around the perimeter may have direct view of the development to the south, particularly during winter when the trees provide less screening.”

The document says the solar panels will take up a ‘relatively small area’.

It adds: “The development is unlikely to present a significant change to the landscape amenity of the greenbelt given its small scale and minor effect on the land, and any effects are considered to be offset by the benefit of providing renewable energy.”

The development would also include electrical generators, underground cabling, a control room and substation buildings, CCTV and perimeter fencing.

In response, the council has stated that it does not consider the project to require an EIA.