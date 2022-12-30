Plans have been submitted to turn former Wakefield Magistrates Court into flats

The court shut down in 2016, three years after the Ministry of Justice closed the court building in Pontefract.

All cases from the district are now heard in Leeds.

The building has remained vacant since its closure and has been targeted by homeless people attempting to gain access, according to the developer who submitted the application.

A heritage statement published as part of the planning application says the court had been advertised to be sold as office space but there had been no interest.

It says the applicant has experience in building conversion having converted several properties within Wakefield city centre.

The statement says: “The alternative is that the unit remains vacant since the high costs of building a new front elevation are prohibitive.

"The demand for this form of residential development is high with an instant full occupancy on completion.

"The vacant ground floor has been targeted by homeless sleepers attempting to gain access and the building adds nothing aesthetically to the adjacent buildings.

"We submit that our submission is sympathetic and consistent with planning policy for the area.”

In 2018, West Yorkshire's then Police and Crime Commissioner said the court closures meant victims were having to wait longer for justice.

Wakefield was one of many courts HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) said would close across the country.

The announcement came after the government said the court system needed an urgent reform.

At the time, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Yvette Cooper MP said: “This is an appalling decision by the government to shut Wakefield Magistrates Court.

“It shows ministers haven’t listened to any of our local evidence about the importance of keeping magistrates in Wakefield, Pontefract and the Five Towns area.”

In 2019 a planning application was submitted to Wakefield Council to convert the Grade-II listed former court house into 14 flats and office space.

And in 2021 an experienced magistrate said the move had deterred some victims of crime from giving evidence against offenders.

Wakefield resident and long-serving magistrate Roger Grasby said the prospect of travelling around 20 miles to Leeds had discouraged people living in places like Hemsworth and South Elmsall from going to court.