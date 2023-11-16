Plans submitted for drive-thru Greggs and KFC at Wakefield service station on the M1
Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council for the bakery and fast food chains to open at Woolley Edge services near Bretton.
An ecological survey submitted to Wakefield Council said the plan was unlikely to disturb neighbouring West Bretton Country Park or Seckar Wood due to the distance from the sites.
It said: “No plants of ecological interest were recorded during the site survey.
"Habitats are dominated by hardstanding and are located in a highly disturbed environment due to the existing motorway services and infrastructure.”
The service station already has a Costa, Burger King, Krispy Kreme, M&S and WHS Smiths.
A report assessing the impact of traffic said it was unlikely to be a problem
It said: “An assessment of the likely traffic generation indicates that the proposals might generate some 58 two-way vehicle trips in the AM peak hour, 86 two-way trips in the PM peak hour and 161 two-way trips in the Saturday peak hour.
“It is anticipated that the significant majority of trips would be linked with the existing uses present on the wider site and, as a result, it is expected that there will be no additional traffic generation on the M1 or within the immediate vicinity of the site.
"Rather, customers would reduce their time on-site by not having to park their vehicle and walk into the main building.”