Northfield Hotel, in South Kirkby, reopened after Covid restrictions were relaxed this summer and remains open to customers seven days a week.

That's despite a planning application describing the venue, on Holmsley Lane, as "vacant".

The application, submitted on August 4 - although the main document appears to have been signed by planning agents Max Design in April - asks for permission to convert the pub into eight flats.

The pub remains open.

Under the plans, six would be one-bed properties, with the other two becoming bedsits.

Max Design, who are based in Doncaster, write in their application: "The proposal for the conversion of this vacant building will provide affordable living with good access to major local towns and cities for work or pleasure.

"The scheme is appropriate in its context, improving both the character and quality of the surrounding area."

A decision on whether or not to approve the scheme will be made by Wakefield Council later this year.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the pub as being closed, on the basis of the contents within the planning application.

The pub's managers wish to clarify that the pub remains fully open to customers and we are happy to make this clear.