Pontefract A1 sex shop Pulse and Cocktails applies for licence renewal to stay open

A sex shop has applied for an extension to its licence so it can keep running.

Pulse and Cocktails wants its store off the A1 just south of Pontefract to stay in business, but needs permission from Wakefield Council to do so.

The raunchy retailer holds a sexual entertainment licence, which is a legal requirement for all such shops, and it is up for renewal.

The council's list of licensing applications says there would be "no changes" to the way the shop is run if the extension is granted.

Members of the public have until December 18 to comment in support or objection against the application.

Local Democracy Reporting Service