Pontefract families in crisis receive a lift from local firm

Haden Allen, Mary Ford, Ann Harris and Simon Parton.

Pickerings Lifts has made a generous donation to Pontefract Foodbank which provides three days’ nutritionally balanced, emergency food packages to people in crisis.

The facility, based at Central Methodist Church in Newgate, was founded by churches and community groups and aims to prevent hunger in the town.

The donation is a welcome boost to the foodbank, which is affiliated with the Trussel Trust, and will go towards buying much-needed groceries for people in need.

Pickerings Lifts’ regional manager, Simon Parton, said: “We wanted to support the foodbank because no one in 2022 should be going without food. They do an amazing job.”

Pickerings Lifts is supporting its local communities across the UK and is involved in a large number of charity-focused initiatives that improve the lives and outcomes of local people.

Mary Ford from Pontefract Foodbank said: “Our aim is to eliminate food poverty and the need for foodbanks, but sadly, every day in the UK people go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy, poor health to receiving an unexpected bill on a low income.

“No one should have to choose between eating and heating. A simple box of food can make a huge difference to people struggling financially with impossible choices to make, between food, fuel and clothing.