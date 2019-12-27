Pontefract florist is blooming after best dressed window win

A florist has won an award for having the best shop window Christmas decorations in Pontefract.

Flowerworks on Ropergate received the award for the as part of the town’s ‘Christmas trail’, where organisations in the town centre got into the festive spirit by decorating their shop fronts.

The competition was judged by Pontefract Civic Society and pupils from local Schools: Isla, age 11, from St Giles Academy and Ben, eight, from Carleton Park Junior and Infant School.

The children met the Civic Society last Tuesday morning, with a leaftlet showing where participating shopfronts were situated, then they chose a winner, runner up and third place out of 30 windows.

The runner up was Jackie’s Florist on Gillygate, and in third place was Myxology café bar on Ropergate.

Paul Cartwright, Civic Society Chair said “The pupils felt Flowerworks and Jackie’s Florist were very close contenders; the winner offered a natural festive feel both inside and out.

“Whilst the runner up offered winter animal scenes and a traditional nativity, finally the third place entry displayed a colourful contemporary series of decorations, inside and out.”

Flowerworks, Jackie’s Florist and Myxology each recieved a framed certificate in the award presentations.

Mr Cartwright said: “It’s been great to see over 30 locations being judged and added to our trail leaflet.

“When we looked around there’s so many shops and businesses that have put up decorations, which gives us hope to include even more locations in 2020.

“For new “For new residents and visitors, the trail helps locate some of our great local business, puts a smile on peoples’ faces.

“And for children and families it’s a fun way of exploring the town looking out for the decorations.”