Pontefract Morrisons announces changes to car park to stop people parking there all day for free

Morrisons in Pontefract is clamping down on people using its car park all day for free.

Notices have gone up at the Stuart Road store saying the car park nearest the supermarket can be used for free – but only for a maximum of two hours.

The signs point out that a nearby council-owned car park is pay and display and people can also park there for two hours.

They say anyone who shops in Morrisons and spends more than £5 can have the parking charge taken off their bill.

The changes come into effect tomorrow (Wednesday, December 13).

An independent company will be recording people’s licence plates so they can enforce the two-hour only limit in the Morrisons car park.

The signs say: “From Wednesday, December 13 there will be changes to Morrisons car park.

"The car park nearest the store will be free to all customers for a maximum of two hours. This will be controlled by an outside company using your reg number when you enter the car park.

"The car park furthest away from the store is council-owned and this will remain pay and display for a maximum of two hours and when you spend £5 or more in store with a valid receipt, the charge will be taken off your shopping bill.

"From next week, there will be yellow signs in the free car park and the original signs will still be in the council car park.