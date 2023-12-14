Pontefract Morrisons: Supermarket explains why it is stopping people parking in its Pontefract store's car park all day for free
As reported earlier this week, notices have gone up at the Stuart Road store saying the car park nearest the supermarket can be used for free – but only for a maximum of two hours.
A spokesperson for the supermarket giant has now said it wants to make sure customers can find a space.
“We are introducing a two-hour max stay in our area of the Morrisons Pontefract car park,” said the spokesperson.
"This is because customers have been telling us it is hard to find a space during busy periods of the day as some of the spaces are being occupied by people parking to visit the town centre."
The changes came into effect yesterday (December 13).
An independent company will be recording people’s licence plates so they can enforce the two-hour only limit in the Morrisons car park.