Pontefract Post Office to relocate following public consultation

Pontefract Post Office will relocate later this year, following a public consultation on its closure.

The Post Office, on Ropergate, in the town centre, will relocate to WHSmith, on Market Place, in August.

The new Post Office branch will be approximately 140 metres from the current branch. Picture: Google Maps.

Roger Gale, Network and Sales director, said that the change would protect Post Office services on which customers in the area depend.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

The current Pontefract Post Office will close on Wednesday, July 31, before reopening in WHSmith, 140 metres away, the following day.

The new branch will include three serving positions and two self-service kiosks, with services available seven days a week.

Extended opening hours will mean the store is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 2pm on Sundays.

Banking services will continue to be available, with customers able to deposit and withdraw cash. The Application Enrolment Identification service will not be available at the new branch.

A number of Post Office stores are now operated by WHSmith, including Wakefield's Trinity Walk branch.