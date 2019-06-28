Pontefract’s first micropub could help kickstart the town’s nightlife

Pontefract’s first micropub could kick start a revival in the towns nightlife.

That’s the view of Amanda Johnson, new owner of the Old Grocers micropub.

|

Amanda said: “People who enjoy the quirks of the craft beer scene have to travel as far as Leeds and Wakefield. I think we could be a key stepping stone in bringing that scene into Pontefract.”

Micropubs are defined as small free houses, specialising in craft beers and ales.

The Old Grocers, on Beastfair, has been quietly undergoing refurbishment for 10 months by Amanda and her partner, David, who are both long time fans of craft ales and beer.

It will be joining a lineup of recently refurbished pubs in Pontefract, alongside the Tap and Barrel and the Robin Hood.

The Old Grocers will sell locally sourced ale, along with a broad selection of wines, gins and vodkas.

Amanda said: “The Pontefract drinking scene isn’t what it used to be. There’s a massive gap in the market for craft ale pubs like the Old Grocers.

“If it takes off, the transport links to Pontefract are really good, it’s a potential ale trail stop. It would really put the town on the map.”

Amanda also has future plans for the pub’s growth. She hopes that the room upstairs could become another seating area. She’d also like to help young, local artists by letting them display their art on the walls.

Two other bars have been granted planning permission in Pontefract town centre, along with a music venue.

Castleford is also new to the scene, and a licence for a craft beer bar on Carleton Street has been granted to the Kot family, who are keen brewers of their own ales. A licence has also been granted to a modern craft beer bar opening on Bank Street, Castleford.