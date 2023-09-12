News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Pontefract Wilko among 71 stores bought by Poundland in new deal

The owner of Poundland has agreed to take on the leases of dozens of Wilko shops – including the Pontefract store.
By Kara McKune
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, is expected to convert up to 71 Wilko stores to the Poundland brand and potantially save numerous jobs.

In a statement, Poundland boss, Barry Williams, said he recognised the last few weeks had been difficult for Wilko workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company said that Wilko staff would have priority when applying for new jobs at the Poundland shops.

Poundland is set to aquire "up to 71" Wilko stores, as part of a new deal.Poundland is set to aquire "up to 71" Wilko stores, as part of a new deal.
Poundland is set to aquire "up to 71" Wilko stores, as part of a new deal.
Most Popular

The deal includes "up to" 71 Wilko outlets, while the final total would depend on talks with the landlords of each site to agree lease terms.

Wilko plunged into administration almost a month ago, placing 12,500 jobs at risk.

Since then, various deals to recover the stores, and the brand itself, have been discussed – with HMV in discussion to ‘rescue’ the popular shop.

However, rescue talks with HMV owner, Doug Putman, failed to reach a successful deal.

Related topics:PoundlandWilkoPontefract