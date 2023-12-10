Pontefract's Farmer Copleys says 'we're not going anywhere' as popular attraction celebrates turning 20

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The farm shop and attraction is turning 20 on Tuesday, December 12 and is marking the anniversary with an evening of music, drinks and cake.

Farmer Copleys was set up in 2003 by Robert and Heather Copley as a small farm shop with a butchery counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pontefract business has since expanded with a larger shop, its Moo Cafe, events space and private dining area.

Farmer Copleys was started by Robert and Heather Copley

Another recent addition has been the Copleys Kitchen production facility. This allows the business to produce Yorkshire jam, gelato and honey on-site.

The business also runs outdoor farm experiences, such as its pumpkin festival and pick your own fruit events.

Robert said: “We’re not going anywhere. We just seem to keep adding a year to our rolling 10- year exit plan at the end of every year - but we love it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmer Copleys now boasts a workforce of up to 100 employees.

Heather and Robert Copley in the early days of the shop

Its Santa’s Grotto is taking place until December 21 and there is a festive barn dance on December 16.

The anniversary event on Tuesday, December 12 will be exclusive to to Farmer Copleys ‘Copleys Card’ holders and will be held from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The shop will also be kept open later than usual for guests to do some late-night shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Farmer Copleys won the Overall Family Business of the Year award at the Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards.