The refurbished Next Factory Outlet will offer a variety of items at a discounted price.
By Kara McKune
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT
Westgate Retail Park, in Wakefield, saw the brand new Next Outlet store open in 2022.

The retailer successfully applied to Wakefield Council for permission to convert an empty Mothercare unit into one of its clearance stores in 2021.

Now, the shop has been offically transformed into a new Factory Outlet with the new store featuring more products, including clothing, beauty products and furniture, at a discounted factory outlet price.

The Factory Outlet will offer Next products at a discounted 'factory' rate.The Factory Outlet will offer Next products at a discounted 'factory' rate.
Unlike the previous outlet, the updated store will also feature products from other brands, also at a cheaper rate.

The Factory Outlet is the second one of its kind in the business, with there only being another store in Leicester.

Store Manager, Lou Knight, said: “The new store is very inviting with a friendly Next team on hand to provide the best service.

“For anyone looking to pick up a bargain, it's well worth a visit!”

