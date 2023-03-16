News you can trust since 1852
Popular Outwood card shop set to move to The Ridings Shopping Centre in the heart of Wakefield

Popular shop, the Card Shack, is set to move from its current location into The Ridings Shopping Centre.

By Shawna Healey
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:30 GMT- 1 min read

The business will cease trading at its current location on Leeds Road on Saturday, March 18 at 4pm and aims to unveil its new space at The Ridings a week later on Saturday, March 25.

Mother-and-daughter duo, Hollie Dodson and Joanne Skuse bought the business in February 2021 after searching for two years to find a card shop across West Yorkshire and were lucky enough to find one on their doorstep up for sale.

Hollie, who previously worked in the corporate world, said: “We are moving into a bigger premises in The Ridings, as the rent will be the same as we are paying for our current, smaller location in Outwood.

Card shack, a popular card shop in Outwood, is set to move into The Ridings Shopping Centre next week.
"It was a no-brainer as the new location will bring in more footfall. We are due to complete the lease and aim to open the shop on Saturday, March 25.

"I would love to thank all of our customers in Outwood, who have been wonderful in supporting us throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. We have a lot of people who will still be shopping with us in Wakefield.”

