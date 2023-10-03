News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Popular travel agent Total Travel opens branch in Ossett

Ossett has welcomed a popular travel agent to town and it’s been all systems go since opening up shop.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Katie Butler, owner of Total Travel, says she has been hoping to open a new branch in Ossett for some time following on from her success in Heckmondwike.

Katie said: “I have owned Total Travel in Heckmondwike for 10 years and have been looking for premises in Ossett for some time now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I had my eye on particular premises and when one came up in June we jumped at the chance, so it has been all systems go.”

Total Travel's Emma Oldroyd, Claire Palmer, Katie Butler, and Alison Goldthorpe. Picture Scott MerryleesTotal Travel's Emma Oldroyd, Claire Palmer, Katie Butler, and Alison Goldthorpe. Picture Scott Merrylees
Total Travel's Emma Oldroyd, Claire Palmer, Katie Butler, and Alison Goldthorpe. Picture Scott Merrylees
Most Popular

"My biggest fear was recruiting staff as many travel agency staff lost jobs during the pandemic and found work elsewhere but I am delighted that we have a fantastic experienced team in place, including Alison Goldthorpe who worked in the TUI store in Ossett for 20 years until it closed and has missed working in the town and Emma Oldroyd, who also worked at Thomas Cook in Ossett.

"We also have Rachel with over 17 years experience and Claire Palmer who is quite new to travel but found herself being made redundant in the pandemic.”

The independent travel agents work with all major tour operators, including Jet2holidays, TUI, Easyjet holidays, Newmarket, Cosmos, P&O Cruises, Royal Caribbean to name just a small selection of the hundreds of operators they work with.

They are also ABTA Protected.

Total Travel. Picture Scott MerryleesTotal Travel. Picture Scott Merrylees
Total Travel. Picture Scott Merrylees
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katie said: “The people of Ossett have been really lovely and are delighted to see a travel agents back in the town centre. Our Facebook following is already over 1,000.

"We have been 'doing up' the shop over the last few week as it was formerly an estate agents and the amount of people who have popped their head through the door to welcome us and give us their good wishes has been overwhelming.”

You can find Total Travel at 7 Wellgate, Ossett.

Related topics:Katie ButlerTui