Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Butler, owner of Total Travel, says she has been hoping to open a new branch in Ossett for some time following on from her success in Heckmondwike.

Katie said: “I have owned Total Travel in Heckmondwike for 10 years and have been looking for premises in Ossett for some time now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had my eye on particular premises and when one came up in June we jumped at the chance, so it has been all systems go.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Total Travel's Emma Oldroyd, Claire Palmer, Katie Butler, and Alison Goldthorpe. Picture Scott Merrylees

"My biggest fear was recruiting staff as many travel agency staff lost jobs during the pandemic and found work elsewhere but I am delighted that we have a fantastic experienced team in place, including Alison Goldthorpe who worked in the TUI store in Ossett for 20 years until it closed and has missed working in the town and Emma Oldroyd, who also worked at Thomas Cook in Ossett.

"We also have Rachel with over 17 years experience and Claire Palmer who is quite new to travel but found herself being made redundant in the pandemic.”

The independent travel agents work with all major tour operators, including Jet2holidays, TUI, Easyjet holidays, Newmarket, Cosmos, P&O Cruises, Royal Caribbean to name just a small selection of the hundreds of operators they work with.

They are also ABTA Protected.

Total Travel. Picture Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie said: “The people of Ossett have been really lovely and are delighted to see a travel agents back in the town centre. Our Facebook following is already over 1,000.

"We have been 'doing up' the shop over the last few week as it was formerly an estate agents and the amount of people who have popped their head through the door to welcome us and give us their good wishes has been overwhelming.”